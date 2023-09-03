Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Hibbett by 24.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $601.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

