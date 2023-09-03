Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $91,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,979,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva Stock Up 0.5 %

INVA opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $834.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.53. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 80.35%.

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

