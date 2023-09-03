Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Sells 8,939 Shares of Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

