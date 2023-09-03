Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $1,000,540.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zillow Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ZG opened at $51.40 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.21. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.