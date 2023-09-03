Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $1,000,540.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $51.40 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.21. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.