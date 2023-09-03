Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

