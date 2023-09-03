John Bullock Sells 11,532 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $711,178.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, John Bullock sold 14,133 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $892,216.29.

On Monday, August 14th, John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $1,870,583.40.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.17. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.