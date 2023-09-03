John J. Greisch Purchases 21,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Catalent Trading Up 0.5 %
CTLT opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
