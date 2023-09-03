John J. Greisch Purchases 21,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider John J. Greisch bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Catalent Trading Up 0.5 %

CTLT opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

