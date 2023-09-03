Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Kanzhun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BZ stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.41. Kanzhun has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

