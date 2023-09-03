Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.50.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Kanzhun from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kanzhun
Kanzhun Stock Up 4.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kanzhun
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.