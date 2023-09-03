KeyCorp Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $45.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s previous close.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

