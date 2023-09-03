Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 474,042 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KOS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.54 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.