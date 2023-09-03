LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $489,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 61,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,144 shares of company stock valued at $23,012,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.