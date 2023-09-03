LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,459 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 75,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.78.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

