LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,503 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.99% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,581.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 483,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 454,343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 133,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $53.67.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.