LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,953 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $10,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,185.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 271,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $9,948,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC

LTC Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.