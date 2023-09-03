Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.69.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

