Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $429.00 at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.69.

LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

