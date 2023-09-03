Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $440.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $438.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.69.

LULU stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

