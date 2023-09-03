Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $445.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.69.

LULU stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

