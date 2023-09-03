Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $450.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.69.

LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.66 and a 200 day moving average of $359.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

