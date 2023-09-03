Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $455.00 at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day moving average is $359.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

