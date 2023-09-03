Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $455.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.07. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

