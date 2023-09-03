Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $480.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $430.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.66 and a 200 day moving average of $359.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

