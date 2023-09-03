Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $489.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $487.00 to $489.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.69.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $378.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

