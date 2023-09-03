Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Set at $450.00 by Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $450.00 target price by Citigroup in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

