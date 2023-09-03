Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Camden National Bank’s Largest Position

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.