Mizuho Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $260.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 33.82% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.35.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $389.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,197 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $893,717.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,292,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

