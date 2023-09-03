MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $440.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

