MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $445.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.35.

Shares of MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.98 and its 200-day moving average is $304.60.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 47.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 365.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,637,000 after buying an additional 101,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

