MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $450.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $421.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Up 3.0 %

MongoDB stock opened at $392.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.60. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,526,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.