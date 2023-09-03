MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $456.00 at Macquarie

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Macquarie from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.