Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTNX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

