Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $1,551,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 21.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 92.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,363,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 655,006 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

