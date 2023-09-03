Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $43.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

NTNX stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nutanix by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

