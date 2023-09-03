Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $92.00 at UBS Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

