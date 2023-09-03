Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

