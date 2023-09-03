OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of OSI Systems worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 384,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

OSI Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $133.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,663,821.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 19,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $2,591,788.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,663,821.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $1,261,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,603 shares in the company, valued at $41,084,586.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,154 shares of company stock worth $9,231,391. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.