Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $138.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,072. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

