Parker Harris Sells 6,250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $258,437.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.48. The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

