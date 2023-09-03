Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,353,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.6 %

PCTY opened at $203.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.75. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $269.34.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.79.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,423. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

