Peter Salzmann Sells 56,774 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 56,774 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,250,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,358,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,502.36.

On Monday, August 7th, Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $2,202,096.47.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,146,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,836 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $22,188,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after buying an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after buying an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

