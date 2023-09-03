Peter Salzmann Sells 56,774 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 56,774 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,250,163.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,358,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 14th, Peter Salzmann sold 103,058 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $2,207,502.36.
- On Monday, August 7th, Peter Salzmann sold 101,339 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $2,202,096.47.
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09.
Immunovant Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.
About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
