Piper Sandler Raises HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target to $30.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other HashiCorp news, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $278,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $16,664,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 816,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GGV Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 618,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 70,652 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
