Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $58,892,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 197,401 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

PFBC opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $915.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.75.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

