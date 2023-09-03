Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,315 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 313,078 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 975,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $77,606.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 65.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRSR stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $325.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

