Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 191,478 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 517.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,478 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,891,966 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $788,303,000 after purchasing an additional 837,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $208,337,000 after buying an additional 1,516,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,058,000 after buying an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

PATH opened at $15.89 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

