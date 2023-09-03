Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,458,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 66,281 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INN opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.02 million, a PE ratio of -34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.18%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

