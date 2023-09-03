Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $547.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

