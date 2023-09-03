Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 95.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800,406 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $460,920,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,392,000 after acquiring an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $115.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.