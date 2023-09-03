Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $579.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.18. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.