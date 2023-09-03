Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,974 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in VMware by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

