Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $249,297.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $249,297.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,734.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 26,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $713,333.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,308 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,697.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NX stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $971.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.42. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $29.63.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $273.54 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

